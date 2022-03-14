89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 78,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,947. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $532,624. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

