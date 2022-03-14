89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 78,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,947. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 89bio (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
