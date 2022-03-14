$88.25 Million in Sales Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to post $88.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Root reported sales of $68.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $301.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Root.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Root by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.53 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

