6,886 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tennant by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

