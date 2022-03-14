$67.33 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to report sales of $67.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $394.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.42 million, with estimates ranging from $449.26 million to $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ACM Research by 417.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $14,632,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $119.12.

ACM Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

