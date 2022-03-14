$655.68 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post $655.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

