$60.66 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to announce $60.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.28 million and the highest is $65.50 million. Porch Group posted sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Porch Group by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 411,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 320,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.87 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

