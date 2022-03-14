$521.46 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $521.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.60 million and the highest is $603.40 million. Graco posted sales of $454.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 582,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

