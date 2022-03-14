$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAK. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Braskem has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 116.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Braskem by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

