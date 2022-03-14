44,100 Shares in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ImmuCell by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Shares of ICCC stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. ImmuCell Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.