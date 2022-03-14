4,160 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 457,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD opened at $47.10 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81.

