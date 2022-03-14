37,900 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 12.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 20.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 57.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

