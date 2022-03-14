366 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

