$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $360.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $254.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

MPWR traded down $13.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.74. 235,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,462. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

