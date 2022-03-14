29,250 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ FTXN opened at $25.47 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.
