2,198 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Roblox by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,769 shares of company stock valued at $10,484,551 over the last three months.

RBLX stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

