$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to announce $18.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.83 million and the highest is $19.90 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 868,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 850,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 10,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 303.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

