$16.15 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the highest is $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 87,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

