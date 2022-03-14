14,405 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,405 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

