13,977 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203,362 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.06 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Extreme Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.