$130.11 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.22 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $83.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
NYSE BHR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
