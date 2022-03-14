$130.11 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.22 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $83.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

