12,862 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Acquired by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IBTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.
