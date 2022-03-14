11,700 Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKSH opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

NKSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

