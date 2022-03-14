10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

