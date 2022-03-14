10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VCXA stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.
