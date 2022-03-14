10,000 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.