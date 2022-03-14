$0.79 EPS Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Visteon reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.16. 4,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,256. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

