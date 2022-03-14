-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCRR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $92.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

