$0.57 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

