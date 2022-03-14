$0.42 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $16,828,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $9,106,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

