$0.34 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.47. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock worth $202,934,740. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after buying an additional 589,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $91,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.