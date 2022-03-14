$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE MX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

