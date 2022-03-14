-$0.13 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 231,551 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,445. The company has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

