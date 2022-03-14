$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $958.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

