Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) COO Sells $20,495.52 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) COO Neil A. Klompas sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $20,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
