Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $79,191.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

