Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.74 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,102,960 coins and its circulating supply is 11,073,460 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

