Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

