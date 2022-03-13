Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

