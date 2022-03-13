Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.