Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

BWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

