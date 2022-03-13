Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

WRE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 365,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.