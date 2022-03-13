Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.74 Million

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $782.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $627.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

