Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce $265.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.37 million to $268.45 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $290.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Strategic Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 131,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,920. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.