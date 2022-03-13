Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will report $6.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $26.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,607,000 after buying an additional 197,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.15. 297,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,793. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

