Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to report $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million.

NASDAQ IDBA opened at $14.85 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $200.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

