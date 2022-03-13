Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $753.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

