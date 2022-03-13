Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,022. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ultra Clean by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

