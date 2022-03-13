Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.80. Masco also posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.