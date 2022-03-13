Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 288,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genprex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 354,669 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNPX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,162. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.85.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

