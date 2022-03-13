Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.25. Avangrid reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

